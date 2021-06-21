On Tuesday evening, dozens of volunteers will be needed to prepare and tag at least 15,000 ducks for the 2021 Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta presented by Kroger and Catholic Charities of Terre Haute.
Tagging will take place at Ivy Tech Community College Technology Building, 1650 E. Industrial Drive, Terre Haute, beginning at 5 p.m.
During the Regatta, which takes place at 7 p.m. July 4, thousands of bright yellow rubber ducks will be released from a crane provided by Misco Crane Service into the Wabash River for a race to the finish line at Fairbanks Park. Proceeds from this event provide hope for a future without hunger, homelessness or insecurity in the Wabash Valley.
Ducks can be adopted weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through July 2 for $5 at the Catholic Charities offices at 1801 Poplar St. In addition, the community can find other adoption locations or download, print, complete and mail in an adoption form – all of which can be found at www.WabashValleyRubberDuckRegatta.com.
One lucky duck will receive a $10,000 cash prize and the chance to win $1,000,000.
A livestream of the event. The winner will be contacted via phone immediately following the race, need not be present to win. Results will also be posted on Facebook. For more information, visit www.WabashValleyRubberDuckRegatta.com.
Social distancing will be required at the Regatta.
