Taco 101 to open on Wabash Avenue

A Terre Haute couple hopes to bring an authentic taste of Mexico to Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute.

Taco 101 is slated to open at noon Tuesday for its grand opening at 1330 Wabash Avenue.

Charles and Samantha Harris for seven years pastored a Spanish service at New Life Fellowship Church. Charles Harris also previously served as a missionary in Mexico.

It’s that background that sparked them to open their own taco shop, Charles Harris said.

We wanted to offer something different to the community than what is available here,” Harris said. “Our tortillas are made fresh to order. It is very authentic and everything is fresh. We are not freezing meat. Our tortilla recipe is kind of an ancient Aztec heritage recipe. We are also doing our aguas frescas, which are authentic Mexican drinks we make on site.”

Aguas frescas are fruit drinks made simply of fruit blended with water, lime juice and a bit of sweetener. Aguas frescas are popular in Mexico and Central America.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

In addition, the restaurant will provide delivery, carryout and drive-through service.

”In the very near future, we also plan on offering outdoor dining as well,” he said.

Taco 101 will also offer breakfast, with breakfast burritos and tacos. The business will be open 7 a.m. to midnight, Monday to Saturday and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The business will employ 15 workers.

Harris said it took about three months to convert the building, which had been a pizza delivery business.

”We looked at doing this a few years ago, but could never find the right building,” Harris said.

“Now we are looking to open more [restaurants] in Terre Haute. We want to open three more locations,” Harris said.

The business is planning a soft opening on Monday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., for members of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, where Samantha Harris is an alumnae, as well as for some of the couple’s subdivision neighbors.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.