The 2019 Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign raised a record $70,602 in its fourth year.
Funds raised through the Tackle Childhood Cancer campaign support the P.S. We Love You Fund, which raises money for precision genomics testing at Riley Hospital for Children.
The top fundraising schools in the high school and college categories were:
- South Vermillion High School - $8,79
- Terre Haute North High School - $3,641
- Rose Hulman Institute of Technology - $2,923
- West Vigo High School - $2,558
The top fundraising schools in the elementary/middle schools categories were:
- St. Patrick’s of the Terre Haute Deanery - $2,515
- Woodrow Wilson Middle School - $1,604
The Vigo County School Corp. in total raised $15,771 with 17 area schools participating in the t-shirt sales and fundraising efforts.
The P.S. We Love You Fund was established in April 2016 to allow families to receive precision genomics testing they wouldn’t have accessed otherwise. This type of highly customized cancer treatment is paramount to successfully treat aggressive or relapsed cancers.
The campaign began as a way to honor the memory of Patrick Barrett, a 2014 North Vigo High School graduate and son of Greg and Molly Barrett. Patrick died from cancer in March 2016.
Precision genomics targets therapies based on molecular nuances of patients’ specific cancer tumor. The test gives pediatric oncologists the best road map of how to treat a child’s cancer.
Insurance often does not cover the cost, ranging from $7,000 to $35,000. Funds raised through the Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign in 2019 will help provide the necessary testing for 19 children, as Riley Hospital For Children covers all but $3,600 per test, according to a news release from Riley.
The fund has raised over $325,000 since its inception.
