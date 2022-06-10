Tablescapes still on today

TableScapes organizer Sandy Mutchler admits that this year’s event was a “rush job,” but that’s hardly apparent from the various designers’ tables. The 19th annual event is the primary fundraiser for Arts Illiana.
One table, called “Oceans of Possibilities,” features a centerpiece with an octopus perched atop a tiny bookcase next to a pirate’s dagger. The Vigo County Historical Center “Another Space in Time” includes a small TV with “Twilight Zone” host Rod Serling adorning the screen.
One inspired by Eric Carle’s “Very Hungry Caterpillar” includes napkins folded into the shape of a butterfly atop plates. There’s even a tribute to Dolly Parton.
“Some are over the top and wild and eccentric,” said Susan Beeson, secretary for Arts Illiana’s board of directors.
TableScapes 2022, which opened Friday at Indiana State University’s Sycamore Banquet Center in the student union, features 21 tables designed by individuals, groups and businesses.
Participants include the Terre Haute Pride Center, the Community Theatre, the Swope Museum, Maggie & Moe’s, Tri Kappa, Terre Foods Cooperative Market and the Mothering as a Career Club.
“The tables are fantastically designed,” Mutchler said. “Some are by organizations that like to promote themselves, and a lot of them are by people who just love design. Some designers, this is their first year, some have done it 18 years.”
For Jennifer Buttrey, it’s the 10th year of the past dozen that she has participated in. The first time, she was contributing to Maggie & Moe’s Poplar Flower Shop’s table. “When I walked in and saw all the tables, I just knew it was something I wanted to do,” she recalled.
Her contribution this year is “Purple Passion.” “Usually, when I choose my theme, I choose an art form that I want to try that I’ve never tried before,” she explained. “I’d been looking at a lot of wire trees and purple happens to be my favorite color so I just went from there.” The tree in her centerpiece contains 1,670 feet of wire.
“I hand-made all the mushrooms, which was kind of fun — I could’ve made a million of them,” Buttrey added. A gnome adds to her table’s woodland theme. Overall, her effort took 12 hours to complete.
“Purple Passion” is “kind of more simple than my other TableScapes tables,” she said. “Those were packed.”
Her favorite table featured a “Game of Thrones” theme. “I created a gigantic dragon head with wings that clanked onto the table,” she recalled. “Each chair was each house [of the show’s warring families]. It was fun.”
Judging was scheduled to be done Friday evening, when TableScapes hosted a cocktail party. Awards to be distributed are the People’s Choice Award, the Judge’s Choice (along with a runner-up), Best Centerpiece, Best New Designer and Best Theme. A new award was added this year, for Best Visual Storytelling.
Another facet of Tablescapes is an online auction offering more than 80 objects, art works and gift packages at https://www.betterunite.com/tablescapes2022/auction. A subscription to the Tribune-Star is part of the “Meandering the Meadows” gift package, assembled by Christine Niemeyer, owner of the Lili Pad gift boutique.
TableScapes will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the ISU Sycamore Banquet Center, followed by a dinner from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for TableScapes and $75 for dinner.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
