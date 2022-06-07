Arts Illiana’s annual fundraiser for the arts, TableScapes, will be Friday and Saturday at the Indiana State University Sycamore Banquet Center in the Hulman Memorial Student Union.
Table designs created by regional organizations, businesses and individuals will be featured, along with a unique silent auction that includes artwork from regional artists and themed basket creations comprised of an array of donated items and experiences from businesses, organizations and individuals across the Wabash Valley.
TableScapes offers several ways to experience the creatively designed tables and the silent auction. Daily viewing of tables and auction are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Admission is $5 to view and vote for your favorite table and to bid on silent auction items. It is not necessary to be present on Saturday evening to win when the bidding closes. All silent auction items are online at BetterUnite.com/Tablescapes2022 and bidding takes place there. The public is invited to preview the silent auction online and monitor their bids accordingly.
“Celebration of Design” is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Admission is $25 and guests will enjoy a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, live entertainment provided by Kade Puckett, and the opportunity to view the table designs and vote.
Table designers will be present to talk with guests. Union Health is sponsoring the evening. Tickets may be purchased at BetterUnite.com/Tablescapes2022 at the door.
“Dinner at the Scapes” will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner following.
Live musical entertainment will be provided by the jazz trio of Tom Johnson, Erin Mutchler and Christopher Grant. Silent auction bidding will close at 8. A panel of judges will view the tables on Friday evening, and results of the TableScape design winners will be announced at the dinner for the following categories: Best Centerpiece, Best Theme, Best Visual Design Story, Judges’ Choice (two awards in total: winner and runner-up) and Best New Designer.
Each TableScape winner receives a ceramic award plate designed by North Vermillion High School art teacher and regional artist, Chuck Wagoner.
Ross Elliot Jewelers has provided fine jewelry as a raffle item — this year TableScape patrons will purchase their tickets to win a white gold ring with 2.61 carats total wt. sapphires and .25 total in diamonds. Raffle tickets are available for purchase at BetterUnite.com/Tablescapes2022.
Funds raised through TableScapes benefit Arts Illiana’s programs, services and gallery. As a regional partner with the Indiana Arts Commission and as the regional arts council serving six Indiana counties and two bordering Illinois counties, Arts Illiana works to fulfill its mission to promote, support and enhance the arts and cultural activities in the region.
Designated free parking for the event is in the lot at the southwest corner of Chestnut and Fifth streets on the ISU campus. The Sycamore Banquet Center is directly across Fifth Street and adjacent to the student union. For questions, call 812-235-5007.
The HomeTown Savings Bank is presenting sponsor for this year’s event.
