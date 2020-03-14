TableScapes event raises funds for arts in the Wabash Valley

Arts Illiana hosted its unique annual fundraiser Saturday, where attendees sit at, and sometimes under, tables of their own design.
At TableScapes, more than two dozen groups sponsor tables at which they design over-the-top displays of varying themes at Indiana State University’s Sycamore Banquet Center.
At the Sisters of Providence table, dubbed, “A Light in the Woods,” a textured green tablecloth gave way to a tree at the center of the table that extended out past those seated around it, with tea lights descending from the branches above.
At North American Lighting’s table, “Tribute to Cherry Trees,” a Japanese and cherry-blossom motif sat before a nearly six-foot lighted tree made up to look like the table’s namesake.
Funds raised through TableScapes benefit Arts Illiana’s various programs and services. As a regional partner with the Indiana Arts Commission and as the regional arts council serving six Indiana counties and bordering Illinois counties, Arts Illiana works throughout the year to fulfill its mission to promote, support and enhance the arts and cultural activities in the region.
“We’re here to put in the work,” said Jon Robeson, executive director of Arts Illiana. “If we weren’t here, nothing would come to a grinding halt, but someone else would have to step in and do the work we’re doing.
“But we’re here to do the work and to make the arts more front and center in the community.”
Also putting in the work were 26 designers that spent untold hours planning and erecting intricate table displays. Those groups/designers include:
Alliance of the Swope; Terre Haute Savings Bank; Tri Kappa; Arts Illiana Gallery; North American Lighting; Terre Haute Lua; Wabash Valley Massage and More; Linda Luebke Strings Festival; Wabash Valley Weaver’s Guild; United Hebrew Congregation; Terre Haute Symphony League; Terre Haute Children’s Museum; Vigo County Public Library; Sycamore Manor; Denise Turner; Newcomers and Friends Club; Tribune-Star; Arts Illiana Board Members; Heartland Academy; J Morse Designs; Hatfield Hall; Community Theater of Clay County; Art Totality; G.L.O.T.S.; Sisters of Providence; Jane Hunt and Sandy Mutchler.
And while the whole affair, including the event’s sprawling silent auction selection, is an effort to raise money for arts programming in the Wabash Valley, the group still does recognize a handful of honorees for their exceptional table design work.
Denise Turner took home the judges’ choice award, while the Gorgeous Ladies of TableScapes captured runner-up. The Tribune-Star table, designed by Dianne Hadley, took best theme, with Jessica Becker’s work for Hatfield Hall took second in the category.
Jennifer Morse won best centerpiece for her J Morse Designs table and Ashley Poff won best new designer for her work on the Sisters of Providence table.
And while many of the weekend’s events were canceled out of fear of spreading COVID-19, or coronavirus, Robeson said event planners took a host of precautions to make sure attendees were as safe as possible.
“If this event were scheduled for next week, things might look different,’ Robeson said. “But yeah, it’s a little weird because it feels like this will be the last event for people for a little while.”
