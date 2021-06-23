TableScapes approaching big weekend

The creative community in Terre Haute perseveres and continues to provide art to the public despite struggles brought on by the pandemic.
To that end, a fundraiser for Arts Illiana continues through Saturday.
Arts Illiana is hosting its annual TableScapes, presented by Terre Haute Savings Bank, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today (June 24), 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, but with a twist.
TableScapes offers mini-tables for two, silent auction baskets, art and a raffle.
COVID-19 restrictions, such as social distancing, caused the event to steer from its typical norm.
“This is an event that typically takes six months to plan and we typically do it in a banquet facility where the event culminates into a dinner,” said Jon Robeson, executive director of Arts Illiana. “There are usually big 60-inch round tables with caterers, but we didn’t know what we could do. We had no idea what was going to be available, if anything. We decided we could use our space, mix the dinner, make it a mini-event and do it hybrid.”
Community members can buy a ticket for viewing the mini-tables, art and silent auction items at Arts Illiana for $5 at the door, 23 N. Sixth St., Terre Haute. The ticket provides one vote for table design and a bidding number for the silent auction.
“Everything we do from our promotion of the arts, grant-making, to having our gallery — we need these funds to help with our operating costs,” Robeson said. “Those are the toughest things to fund.”
Three judges will choose their top three mini-table designs, and there will be three people’s choice awards as well.
Those who wish to view and/or vote for table online, enter the raffle or bid on auction items online can go to www.betterunite.com/tablescapes2021.
A slideshow of the tables, including notes written by the designers about what inspired them and the five most important elements of their design, can be found there as well.
Auction items include a gardening basket, grilling basket, a bat-themed basket from the Bat Center at Indiana State University, a wine refrigerator and various forms of artwork.
A Facebook Live event will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday. Table design winners will be announced, as will the raffle winner.
Artist Charles Wagoner designed and created the TableScapes 2021 ceramic award plates that will be presented to the winners.
The emcee for the event will be Casey Chatham, Arts Illiana board member, and the event will include performances by local vocalist Tracy Richardson.
“Our arts community has done a lot through the pandemic to be innovative and find ways to try and continue to serve the community,” Robeson said.
“It’s exciting that everyone in our area was able to continue. There are a lot of art organizations throughout the state that weren’t able to make it through the pandemic.
“We hope that we’re getting momentum as we open to get ready to go through the new fiscal year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.