T-S wins 6 awards in state journalism contest

The Tribune-Star claimed six awards in a recent newspaper contest sponsored by the Hoosier State Press Association.
Mark Bennett won second-place honors in editorial writing, and Sue Loughlin won third place in feature writing.
Several sections won honors in the contest as well.
The newspaper won second-place awards for best newspaper design and best web site. The newspaper won third place for best editorial page and best sports section.
The Tribune-Star competed in the paid circulation division of 6,000 and above, which included all of the larger newspapers in the state.
