Grammy-winning artist T-Pain will be performing live at The Mill on Sept. 22, presented by Indiana State University. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. July 7.
Prices are $125 for VIP Standing Pit, $55 for VIP (seats allowed) and $35 for general admission (seats allowed).
Since emerging in 2004, six-time Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter and entrepreneur T-Pain has not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop and R&B, but has reshaped the fabric of the culture itself. T-Pain has sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 iconic No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, and has sold out shows across multiple continents. The Tallahassee trailblazer’s influence transcends generations in music and more; he shines as a Twitch phenomenon and popular streamer, label head of his own independent Nappy Boy Entertainment, podcast host, expert drift driver, actor and author. The artist’s acclaimed covers album On Top of The Covers is out now via Nappy Boy Entertainment. He kicked off his "Escape from Wiscansin" live summer dates with his second annual Wiscansin Festival earlier this month, which featured performances from T-Pain, Chance The Rapper, Bow Wow, Afroman, DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia, and more.
For more information about T-Pain and other live shows at The Mill, visit TheMillTerreHaute.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.