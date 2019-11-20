The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Board on Wednesday approved golf fees for the 2020 season.
Fees for both city-owned courses, Hulman Links and Rea Park, were approved 3-to-0 and remain largely unchanged from 2019.
A season pass good for both courses will cost $950, while season passes for young adults between 21 and 34 years old and for seniors 65-plus is $750.
College students 24 and younger with ID can get a season pass for $300 and junior players can get a season pass with included range balls for $200.
Daily fees for both courses are unchanged from last year.
