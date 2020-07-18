T.H. North's student council president says no senior class has ever faced such a challenge

Change, like being forced out of school for the final months of a 13-year journey because a pandemic has gripped the world, can be uncomfortable and unwelcome.

But it also, according to a cadre of valedictorians and salutatorians, can be a transformative force that, at least in part, defines the Terre Haute North Vigo High School Class of 2020.

That change could be seen already Saturday as near half the seats arranged for graduating seniors on the school's football field were empty, with many already set off into careers or shipped out to earn titles like soldier, sailor, airman or Marine.

"Never before has a group of high school seniors experienced what we have experienced," said Zoee Huxford, graduating student council president.

"And while it may have been cliche before, we can honestly say our senior year was entirely unique from those that came before it. ... But then I am flooded and overcome with the knowledge of all the ways our class has overcome the adversity unfairly handed to us."

The Vigo County School Corp. closed to in-person instruction March 16 and finished the school year via distance learning, robbing graduating seniors of a prom, a spring sports season and a host of other finalities.

Emma Holder, one of the class' seven valedictorians, said she was thankful for the opportunity to have a graduation ceremony, no matter it being more than a month later than usual.

The socially distanced, mostly masked, outdoor ceremony was just another change to be endured.

"A lesson from biology comes to mind and might be of comfort," Holder said before describing the changes a caterpillar undergoes before becoming a butterfly.

"... So as we move into our next phase in life, embrace change with an open mind because what life has in store is more beautiful and freeing than you could ever imagine."

Kaleb Funk, another of the class' valedictorians, said then, if the graduating class can understand and embrace change, it can be more uplifting than uncomfortable.

"Change is not a bad thing," Funk said. "Change can most certainly be scary, intimidating and frightening, but it can also be uplifting, renewing, satisfying.

"And I won't stand up here and pretend I'm not scared of the change that will be upon me in a few months, because I am. ... As Paul Betany once said, 'A thing isn't beautiful because it lasts.'"

Along with Funk and Holder, Macy Deckert, Juan Granieri, Hayden Mattick, Elisa Simoni and Spencer Templeton gave remarks as valedictorians. Arjent Imeri and Caroline Christ were honored as salutatorians.

As part of the ceremony, a trio of graduates were honored for achievement above and beyond their peers.

Elizabeth Wright and Spencer Limcaco were named the 2020 Carl S. Riddle Scholars, an annual award recognizing students for general excellence in scholarship.

Peter Christ was honored with the Timothy M. Sullivan Award in recognition of his exemplifying the spirit of Sullivan and his dedication and being an example for others to follow.

Sullivan was an athlete at Terre Haute North and died in Oct. 1977 during a cross country meet.

