Citizens of Action is hosting a forum for Terre Haute mayoral candidates at 7 p.m. tonight at the Booker T. Washington Community Center, 1101 South 13th Street.
Participants will include incumbent Republican Duke Bennett, Democrat Karrum Nasser and Independent Pat Goodwin.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend and bring questions they have for the candidates. Questions are open to any topic but the focus of the event will be on equity, inclusion and economic development.
Richard Solomon of WTHI-TV will moderate.
