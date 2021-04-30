ISU Sycamores planting trees on Arbor Day helped the Indiana Sheriff's' Youth Ranch prepare for summer activities for children from across the state.
Members of Lambda Alpha Epsilon, the criminology and security student organization at Indiana State University, planted 20 trees along the perimeter of the 62-acre property on Friday.
“This kind of partnership is important,” said LAE president Nicole Babcock, “because being mentors for children is something our members enjoy and value.”
“Trees and Trails for Tomorrow” is the academic fraternity's project through the leadership of current LAE officers Babcock, Jada Jones-Martin, Carla Morales and Christian Walker.
The first groups of youths to use the property are expected this summer for day camps, said Scott Minier, executive director of the youth ranch.
Development of the property continues with plans for cabins, a chapel and education facilities in the works.
The existing lodge is undergoing renovation to provide an expanded kitchen and meal service area for summer campers. Nearby, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security continues to use some facilities and grounds for training of police canine teams.
Being a mentor to youths is important work, said Lambda Alpha Epsilon member Rachel Cailteux.
“There is such a negative perception of police right now, we want to be a positive influence,” said Cailteux, who hopes to be a homicide detective.
The youth ranch is a non-profit charitable training retreat for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses and victims of crime. The ranch is located along Indiana 59 in Clay County south of Brazil.
“When fully developed, our youth ranch will offer weeklong leadership camps for teens from across Indiana,” Putnam County Sheriff Scott Stockton said. “Groups like LAE could provide us cadres of counselors to mentor teens about first aid, personal safety, substance abuse, bullying and cybercrimes. These ISU students could also be ideal to introduce young campers to safe ATV and horseback riding, ziplining, canoeing, swimming, fishing, hiking and other activities.”
ISU is recognized among America’s university and colleges for public service volunteerism.
“We see ‘Trees and Trails’ as a way for our members to give forward not only to ISYR’s young leaders, but to future criminology majors at ISU as well,” Babcock said. “Our goals are to help out and look out for others. That’s what public safety should be all about.”
Several Indiana sheriffs have been involved on the all-volunteer board that directs the development and operation of the youth ranch, including John Plasse of Vigo County and Paul Harden of Clay County,
Former Marion County Sheriff John Layton, founder and president of the organization, said donations for the development of the facility and programs can be made by calling 317-460-4242 or by emailing scottminier@yahoo.com or writing to Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch, 5325 N. State Road 59, Brazil, IN 47834.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
