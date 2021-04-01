Sycamores bummed by lack of break

For Indiana State University students, dreams of Florida beaches and spring break festivities remained just that this year -- dreams.

ISU was among many colleges across the country that chose to cancel spring break this year out of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And while ISU students understand the reasons, many say they feel the stress and fatigue of a challenging academic semester without a vacation.

On Tuesday, students Tatyanna Jordan and Ryana Hardin sat by the Dede Plaza fountain and enjoyed the warmer weather — while it lasted.

The lack of spring break “definitely has been really exhausting. We did have a longer winter break,” said Jordan, a senior fromIndianapolis.

Some universities offered scattered “wellness” days, and she wishes ISU had done the same.

“That would have been awesome,” she said.

So, Jordan looks for other ways to relax that involve getting away from campus and enjoying other things, especially on weekends when she is free.

It helps to go home once in-a-while, and she’s also taken road trips with friends. Jordan, who is majoring in human development and family studies, graduates in May.

Hardin, a freshmen from Columbus, is majoring in criminology and criminal justice.

“It’s definitely exhausting. I’m also taking 18 credits this semester,” she said. She believes a few “wellness” days would have been helpful.

She’s been going home more on weekends and tries to get her coursework done before she leaves “so I have time to have a break from school and not have to worry about it.” That can however, make weekdays more stressful as Hardin tries to complete that work.

Mark Alesia, ISU director of university communication, said the academic calendar for spring semester was changed after input from the president’s cabinet, Student Government Association, Faculty Senate and Staff Council.

“All of them expressed support. We started classes a week later and eliminated spring break,” he said. “We wanted to reduce travel during the semester to help prevent the virus from spreading in the ISU community. Thanks to the vigilance of ISU’s students, faculty, and staff, we have had two semesters of in-person learning.”

ISU wasn’t alone in canceling spring break.

According to Inside Higher Ed, nearly 60% of colleges either canceled spring break or are offering students sporadic “wellness days” off during the semester instead, while also discouraging travel away from campus. The data is attributed to Chris Marsicano, a higher education professor at Davidson College and founding director of the College Crisis Initiative.

The initiative, which tracks institutions’ responses to the pandemic, reviewed the spring break plans of nearly 2,000 colleges and universities, some of which had already announced cancellations of spring break during the fall 2020 semester.

The colleges’ wellness days ranged from scheduling long weekends in the academic calendar [about 23 percent] to canceling classes on one or more days in the middle of the week [about 46 percent], according to Inside Higher Ed.

Reports indicate that some students who take online classes may have gone ahead with their own spring break and taken classes while at their vacation destination.

Meanwhile, back at ISU, Henry Nelson also is disappointed that ISU canceled spring break.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

“It’s a little overwhelming,” said the psychology major, who aspires to become a clinical psychologist. This semester, includes many courses in his major, as well as many papers and research projects to complete.

Nelson understands the university’s goal is to prevent COVID spread and continue in-person learning. “Ultimately, it might have been a good decision. But I think they could have squeezed in some type of days off,” he said as he walked through Dede Plaza.

Emilee Hartzler, a freshman from Terre Haute, is president of two groups on campus “and it’s been a really hard year,” she said. “I’m just so burned out.”

The elementary education major is involved with State For ADP [American Democracy Project] and Sycamore Leadership Coalition.

“We’re in the final stretch [of the semester] ... but it would be nice to have a break,” she said.

The last day of spring classes will be April 30, with final exams May 3-7. Spring break originally had been scheduled for March 8-12 until the decision was made last fall to cancel it.

One option might have been a few scattered days off spread throughout the semester, Hartzler said. “I see my members struggling and I see a lack of participation. I think it’s because they are struggling so much with school and being burned out.”

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.