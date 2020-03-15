Sycamore Winery opens second location in The Ohio Building

A lot has been made of the potential of downtown Terre Haute of late, what with a convention center eventually going in and renovations underway on Hulman Center.
Developers and community leaders have said the draw of the two once completed will have prospective business owners lining up for the chance to be downtown.
Sarah and Daniel Pigg, owners of the Sycamore Winery near West Terre Haute, didn’t wait to make that move and spent the weekend celebrating the fermented fruits of their labor.
Announced last October, the Piggs hosted a weekend-long party at the new downtown expansion of the Sycamore Winery, complete with live music and signature libations, to celebrate the transformation of The Ohio Building into a premier event space.
The new space touts just more 25,000 square feet and features a custom tasting room, additional event center, meeting rooms, private suites, overnight accommodations and a rooftop patio.
The tasting room will feature all of the winery’s signature wines as well as other adult and non-alcoholic specialty drinks.
Daniel Pigg said making a second home downtown seemed like a no-brainer, as the couple wanted to spur further growth and capitalize on suspected future growth in the downtown.
“We wanted a presence downtown because we really believe in the downtown and think there’s a lot of potential for growth here,” Daniel Pigg said. “We had a really cool opportunity with a building that’s historic and beautiful and so Sarah and I jumped on it.”
Daniel Pigg said it took near three months of work to get the building to where it needed to be for the Winery’s purpose, with little more than upgrades here and there throughout the building.
“We’ve gone through and added our Sycamore Winery touches, including some signage and some other things that go into it.”
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said the Winery’s expansion is,”a great investment in the downtown,” and one that brings with it the success the Piggs built out west in the county.
Daniel and Sarah Pigg launched Sycamore Winery in 2017 on former Peabody Coal property just off Indiana 63 along Durkees Ferry Road.
Even before formally opening, the Winery became a choice destination for weddings and other large gatherings. The couple are banking on their downtown location doing much the same.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribstarAlex.
