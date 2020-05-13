'Sycamore spirit will still come through'

Alexandria Truby of Terre Haute is the first in her family to graduate from college, and she was looking forward to walking on stage at Hulman Center to receive her diploma.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced that in-person ceremony at Indiana State University to be canceled. Instead, ISU plans a virtual commencement Saturday.

“I was definitely looking forward to sharing that moment with my family,” including grandparents who had planned to travel here from Texas, said Truby, a Terre Haute South Vigo High School graduate.

“Missing out on that is a little disheartening, but we’re trying to make the most of it,” she said. All May and August graduates have the opportunity to walk in winter commencement, and that’s something Truby is considering.

Truby does plan to “tune in” for Saturday’s virtual commencement.

The change of plans doesn’t take away from what she’s accomplished; she’ll have a bachelor’s degree in communication, with a concentration in public relations. Better still, she has a job with an Indianapolis public relations agency and began training Monday.

ISU will have 2,050 graduates at virtual commencement, which starts at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The 25-minute ceremony includes pre-recorded video speeches by President Deborah J. Curtis and student speakers Antonio Cornelius and Hayley Tague. Graduates can then hear their name read with a click and also hear the reading of any other names if they choose. The ceremony will include a tassel turn.

A company called MarchingOrder has put together the virtual commencement program, and it has created a slide for every graduate, said Susan Powers, ISU associate vice president for academic affairs.

Students had the opportunity to submit a photo and short message. The slide also will include their name, degree, college and whether the student has achieved Latin honors.

In addition, ISU mailed each graduate a box that included a diploma cover, tassel, Latin honors stole (where applicable), a commencement program and a Sycamore leaf lapel pin from the Alumni Association. Graduates also received a complimentary annual membership from the Alumni Association.

Several people, including Powers and ISU President Deborah Curtis, helped assemble the 2,000-plus boxes.

“Commencement is always a joyous occasion for our graduates, who have worked so hard to earn their degrees,” Curtis said. “This year, we won’t be together, but the Sycamore spirit will come through in the virtual ceremony and the photos of our graduates’ celebrations.”

A link to the ceremony for the Class of 2020 will be posted on ISU’s commencement web page and it will be emailed to graduates. While the ceremony will not be available until 2 p.m. Saturday, it will remain online through July 1 at the MarchingOrder website, according to ISU.

Following guidance of public health officials, ISU announced in March that commencement would be a virtual ceremony this spring.

Truby said she understands why this spring’s commencement could not be done in person.

The move to online, off-campus learning caused by the pandemic — and all the adjustments and changes required — “has taught me a lot. It has taught me to be more flexible and to not take anything for granted,” Truby said. “I’ve tried to look at the positive and use it as a learning experience.”

Returning home to finish her undergraduate education has had ups and downs, “but we’ve used this time to become closer and take time for family and go back to our core values,” she said.

While commencement won’t be in person, “I have that degree and we’re all celebrating in our own ways,” she said.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.