Fans of the Indiana State baseball team are invited to be part of the Sycamore Send-Off Wednesday at Terre Haute Regional Airport.
Since Terre Haute isn't able to host the super regional that ISU will be playing in, the team will be flying to DFW Airport to play its opponent, Texas Christian University, in Fort Worth.
The winner of a best-of-three series between the teams beginning at 5 p.m. Friday will advance to the eight-team College World Series in Omaha, Neb.
Fans are asked to arrive at the airport by 2:30 p.m. The team will arrive to depart for Texas at 3 p.m.
Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer and the Vigo County History Center were among those on social media encouraging fans to attend the send-off.
