Love Financial Services, 2940 S. 7th Street, Terre Haute, is conducting a food drive on behalf of Sycamore Pantry through Wednesday, Nov. 18. Items may be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The pantry, located at the Student Recreation Center at Indiana State University, offers a variety of items for students who may not have the financial means or access to food. It also offers personal items for students in need.
The pantry needs non-perishable food items, snacks, school supplies and hygiene products.
For questions, call Courtney Love at 812-238-9210.
