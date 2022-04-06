The Swope Art Museum will offer one of the first looks at the new Terre Haute Convention Center when it conducts its Annual Marilyn Wheeler Pendergast Spring Dinner at the new facility May 1.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. with a reception and silent auction followed by dinner at 6:30 pm. Reservation information is available at www.swope.org, or by calling 812-238-1676, ext. 137.
"We are so pleased to be one of the very first events at wonderful new venue," said Ashley Summerlot, chair of the dinner. "It will be the beginning of a new partnership among our downtown museums, the hotel and tourism community, local business and government in attracting more visitors to our community."
The Pendergast Spring Dinner is a major fundraising event of the year for the Swope, but it hasn't been conducted since 2019 because of COVID-19 restrictions. A larger audience is expected to attend given the new venue.
Three persons will be presented with awards at the dinner. Two awards will be presented in honor of Marilyn Wheeler Pendergast, who served a long tenure on the museum's board of managers. This year's receipients are:
• George Brattain, a local attorney who has been a longtime supporter of the Swope. He is responsible for the Swope obtaining one of the major pieces in the collection: "Scales Mound," a painting by John Rogers Cox, the first director of the Swope. Brattain also played a major role in one of the largest trust gifts for the Swope in his role as a personal attorney.
• Sherry Dailey, retired educator who served 16 years on the Swope's board of advisors, led the search committee for four executive directors, and chaired the board nominating committee for most of her tenure. Also, Dailey was a presenter on behalf of the Swope on many occasions and active in many facets of the Swope's activities.
• A new award this year is the Richard Shagley J. Presidential Service Award, which will be given to Donald E. Richards, retired professor of mechanical engineering at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, and chairman of the Swope's building committee. Under his leadership, the Swope has met accreditation standards for storage and display of works of art. Shagley served on the board of managers for 30 years prior to his retirement in 2018.
This year's dinner is being presented by Garmong Construction Services, which supervised the construction of the new convention center.
