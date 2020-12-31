Swope will hold Zoom conversation with artist Jan. 5

Swope Art Museum will host a virtual "Conversation with Kyle Surges" at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, on Zoom.
Surges has two paintings in the Swope's 76th Wabash Valley Exhibition and is a three-time winner of the Quinquagenary Grand Prize in painting.
Email Andres@Swope.org to register and receive a link.
Surges studied at the American Academy of Art where he received a bachelor of fine art with a specialization in oil painting in 2012. Since then, he has been working full time as an oil painter.
In 2013, Surges achieved gallery representation through McCormick Gallery in the West Loop of Chicago. His next solo show in that gallery is scheduled for March.
Aside from solo shows, Surges has also exhibited his work in numerous juried exhibitions; some where he was honored with awards. This year, Surges will be published in Artist's Magazine as an Honorable Mention Award winner as well as New American Paintings, Midwest Edition.
