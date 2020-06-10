The Swope Art Museum is offering a special member preview of the C. Curry Bohm exhibition, “Brown County and Beyond,” Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 12-14.
The Swope, 25 S. Seventh St., Terre Haute, will be open noon to 5 p.m. each of those days. This will be an opportunity for members to see this large exhibition and also see some of the changes at the Swope, including new canopies and new second story windows.
The Swope will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 16.
The exhibition is presented through the generosity of Jerry Penman Mitchell in memory of her late husband, David Carroll Mitchell.
For more information call The Swope at 812-238-1676 or visit www.swope.org
