Plein air painting was first popularized as an approach to art making in the late 1800s by French Impressionist and Neo-Impressionist painters like Claude Monet, Vincent van Gogh and Paul Gauguin. Museums around the world exhibit the paintings of these artists and other Impressionists. The Swope Art Museum recently displayed an exhibition of Impressionist paintings by artists with Indiana connections.
Now the Swope is hosting a plein painting workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. June 1 and 2.
The workshop leader, long-time plein air painter John DenHouter, has taught design, drawing and painting at Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville for 25 years. His plein air paintings were recently displayed at the St. Louis Metro East area in an exhibition entitled “Heavy Light.”
“Plein air painting is very healthy and wholesome,” said Terre Haute artist Michael Neary. “The landscape gives you ideas. When you look at a tree, you don’t have to make it up, the info is all there: the color, the shape. A plein air specialist like DenHouter can help artists understand what they are really looking at and help them get their ideas onto canvas.”
People interested in the Swope’s plein air workshop can register online at swope.org. “Plein Air” is one of the prompts at the top of Swope’s home page. Follow this prompt to the “Swope Art Museum William T. Turman Plein Air Competition.” The registration link is beneath the photograph of DenHouten and one of his paintings. Interested parties can also call the Swope for more information at 812-238-1676.
The website also gives information about the Swope’s William T. Turman Plein Air Competition, which is open to the general public from June 22-24 with up to $5,000 in purchase and cash prizes for the winners.
