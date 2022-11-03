The Swope Art Museum will host its 78th Annual Wabash Valley Exhibition, with the opening reception taking place from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4 on the third floor of the museum.
More than $5,000 in awards will be presented to selected artists during the reception, and the public is invited to attend.
“This year we had more than 500 entries and our juror Sarah Paulsen selected 80 pieces for display,” Fred J. Nation, executive director, said in a press release.
Paintings, drawings, pottery and sculpture are represented and are presented in three of the galleries.
“Given that this show is composed of artists in the Midwest, I wanted to build a show that reflected the vitality of the people, the landscapes and their emotional hearts,” said Paulsen. “I was reminded that while this is a region with a particular landscape and history, it is infinitely tied to a larger world.”
Paulsen is an artist who lives and works in St. Louis where she teaches art and animation and is currently an artist in residence with the Kranzberg Arts Residency. Her works have been exhibited widely in local and national exhibitions.
The Swope is open from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday at 25 S. Seventh St. Admission is free.
