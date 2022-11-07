The Swope Art Museum is hosting its event, The Big Deal, for the first time since 2005.
The event gives ticketholders a change to buy more than 150 pieces of original art for $99 or less, the organization announced in a press release.
The fundraiser will take place Nov. 17 on the third floor of the museum. Doors open at 6 p.m., with art sales beginning at 8 p.m.
Participants will chose a random number. Once their number is called, they have the option to purchase one piece of art that is available at that time. After the first round, art that has not been sold will drop in price, and numbers will be called again. The rounds continue until all the art has been sold.
Advance tickets are $25. Tickets at the door will be $35. Tickets can be purchased online at swope.org/thebigdeal.
