A record number of 515 entries from 164 artists in five states has been received for the 77th Annual Wabash Valley Exhibition of the Swope Art Museum. The exhibit opens Nov. 5.
“We are pleased at the excellent response,” said Fred J. Nation, executive director of the Swope. “It is a testament to the reputation and quality of the Wabash Valley Exhibition, one of the oldest juried exhibitions in the Midwest.” Entries come from Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan.
Last year the WVE awarded more than $20,000 in prizes to competing artists. Sponsorships are currently being accepted for prizes this year. Categories range from $1,000 grand prizes to $75 for awards of merit. Purchase prizes are also available. Information is available at Swope.org or by calling the Swope at 812-238-1676.
The juror for this year’s show is Drék Davis, professor and head of the department of visual and performing arts at Grambling State University, Grambling, Louisiana. He is a 2006 graduate of the University of Georgia Fine Arts Program, with an emphasis in drawing and painting. Davis is also a former columnist for the Athens Banner-Herald and Code Z Online: Black Visual Culture Now.
As a Juror’s Award Sponsor, the donation helps provide support to regional artists. The donor receives recognition on the exhibit label, in the exhibition catalogue and other material and publicity.
As a Purchase Award Sponsor, a donation provides an opportunity for a regional artist to sell a piece of their work for sponsors to build a personal or corporate collection. Purchase Award sponsors will have an appointment to view the entries and select theirs Oct. 27-29 before the exhibition opens.
Awards will be announced at an opening reception during Indiana dash American Water First Friday at the Swope on Nov. 5. The exhibit will close Jan. 9, 2022. The exhibition is sponsored by First Financial Bank.
