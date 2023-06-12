Any artist who wants to participate is eligible to compete for $5,000 in prize money at the Swope Art Museum’s William T. Turman Plein Air Competition.
The event will take place June 22-24. All contestants’ artworks must be painted during the time of the competition, and the paintings’ subject matter must be located in Terre Haute and Vigo County.
“Plein air painting is very healthy and wholesome,” said Terre Haute artist Michael Neary. “The landscape gives an artist ideas. When you look at a tree, you don’t have to make it up, the info is all there: the color, the shape.”
The art competition’s entrants will be given up to five certified canvases to use during the competition and a map suggesting interesting Vigo County observation points where contestants might choose to paint their artwork.
Artists must turn their plein air paintings in for judging at Arts Illiana by noon June 24. Judgment will take place that afternoon. The painting competition’s juror will be long-time plein air painter John DenHouter, who has taught design, drawing and painting at Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville for 25 years. His plein air paintings were recently displayed at the St. Louis Metro East area in an exhibition entitled “Heavy Light.”
In addition to cash prizes, juror-selected and contest award winners will be displayed at the Swope from July 14 to Aug. 20 with an opening reception on the evening of the opening from 5-7 p.m. The artwork of all other participants will be displayed at Arts Illiana.
To enter, visit the Swope’s website until June 21. Use the tab “Plein Air Competition.” Mailed-in forms with payment received will be accepted until June 16. Entrants can also register in person at the Swope during the event from June 22-24.
The Swope’s William T. Turman competition is an Indiana Plein Air Painters Association affiliated event (www.inpainters.org).
For more information entry forms, see the Swope Art Museum’s website: swope.org.
