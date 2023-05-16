Registration is now open for the Swope Art Museum’s Summer Art Studio offering 18 classes for children 4-18 years old during June and July.
Morning and afternoon classes are conducted by experienced instructors in a wide range of subjects including painting, drawing, sculpting, and mixed media art projects. Children are encouraged to experiment with different techniques and materials, such as watercolors, pastels, and clay, to develop their skills and expand their artistic horizons during the week-long classes.
A complete list of classes is available at the Swope’s website, swope.org/summer-art-studio where registration is available. Members of the Swope Art Museum receive a discounted price of $70, non-members pay $90. Scholarships are available.
