This year’s Swope Art Museum Mardi Gras fundraiser is a virtual event set for 6 p.m. Saturday.
“Like other organizations, the Swope Art Museum has been adjusting to the current situation,” said Eleanaor Jones, Swope board of advisers member and Mardi Gras chair. “We are grateful to our generous donors and support organizations for their help, especially this year. We are also thankful to this year’s Mardi Gras sponsors and our queen candidates, Jess Bicknell and Vanessa Prox.”
Bicknell is a 2016 graduate of Indiana State University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a 2019 graduate of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a master of leadership development. She is digital marketing manager at SMWC.
Prox works for her father and grandfather at Ragle & Company where she manages commercial properties in Terre Haute and Florida. She also owns Trimpe Cleaners with her husband Bryan Prox.
The fundraiser can be supported in several ways.
Tickets are available for $10. Also, each queen is accepting donations that will determine the winner. Another way is to buy raffle tickets for a chance to win one of three prizes of The Ultimate Terre Haute Dining Experience. Grand Prize is valued at $1,250, second prize at $750 and third prize at $500. Gift cards include Bar Bosco, J.Fords, Stables Steakhouse, Piloni’s, UMI Grill, Bottle 41 and Red Room Cakery.
Tickets are available at betterunite.com/SwopeArtMuseum-MardiGras2021. They also are available at the Swope welcome desk or from one of the queen candidates.
Live auction items can be viewed at betterunite.com/SwopeArtMuseum-MardiGras2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.