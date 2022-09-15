Swope hosting 'Artist on Art' Friday

The Swope Art Museum will host its Artist on Art series speaker on Friday.
Fiber artist Emily Bennett will present at 6 p.m. in Hulman Gallery on the second floor of the Swope. The event is free and open to the public.
Bennett, who is the director of education at the Swope, creates fiber art using steel and wooden hand-crafted looms in surprising ways. Recently, she was awarded a grant by the Indiana Arts Commission to conduct a free, family friendly fiber arts workshop in June 2023 at the Swope. Her emphasis is interactive talk on fiber art, building community, and contributing to discussion about topics for the coming workshop. She will show samples of her work.
Bennett received her Master of Fine Arts degree in sculpture from the Herron School of Art and Design. She has taught art at Herron, Indiana State University and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. Her work has been featured in more that 45 galleries across 12 cities and 5 states and in Fiber Arts Magazine.
