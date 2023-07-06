Last weekend was the culmination of the Swope Art Museum’s inaugural plein air paint out, The William T. Turman Plein Air. Twelve paintings from a total of 92 submitted were selected by juror, John DenHouter, from Edwardsville, Illinois, and will be displayed at the Swope Art Museum from July 14 through Aug. 20. Artists hailed from three states to participate in the competition. A concurrent companion exhibition for non-award-winning works will be at Arts Illiana.
Nancy Nichols-Pethick of Terre Haute was the winner of the $1,500 William T. Turman Grand Prize for her painting "Early Summer Field at St. Mary’s"; Butlerville, Indiana painter Roy Boswell was the recipient of the $1,000 The Alliance of the Swope Award of Excellence for "Fairbanks Sunset" as well as the Epic Insurance Award of Recognition for $250 for his painting "Blue Tractor Day"; Kevin Carlson, from Madison, Indiana, won the $500 Argentum Group/Morgan Stanley Award of Distinction for "Old RR Trestle on Lost Creek"; Terre Haute native Michael Neary was the winner of The Greg Gibson Award of Distinction for $500 for his streetscape "6th and Walnut."
Additional winners are Alice Harpel, from Crawfordsville, who won the $250 Thompson-Thrift Award of Merit for "Detour — Construction Again!!"; Becky Hochhalter Terre Haute won the $250 Argentum Group/Morgan Stanley Award of Merit for "Morning Light"; The Epic Insurance Award of Recognition for $250 was awarded to Beverly Bruntz from Bagdad, Kentucky for her painting "Dewey Point"; Terre Haute’s Mary Mayhew was the recipient of the IPAPA (Indiana Plein Air Painters Assoc.) Award of Recognition for $200 for "White Chapel, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology." Mark Burkett from Mooresville, Indiana, won The Eileen Prose Award for Most Historic Location for $200 for his painting "Indiana Theater." Winners of the William T. Turman Honorable Mention award for $100 are Tim King from Elgin, Illinois, for "Dewey Point I" and Sandy Hall, Greenfield, Indiana, for "Flame of the Millenium After Nierman."
The public is invited to a reception honoring the artists from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Swope.
