In light of coronavirus concerns, the Vigo County Historical Museum, the Sheldon Swope Art Museum and the Terre Haute Children's Museum will close to the public for the next two weeks.
Museum officials cited Gov. Eric Holcomb's directives regarding Indiana's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including limiting large gatherings.
Historical Museum staff will reassess on March 30.
"The health and safety of our visitors, volunteers, and staff are our primary concern. We hope everyone pays attention to the advice of the Centers for Disease Control, as well as the state and local agencies, to reduce and slow the spread of this virus," museum officials said in a news release.
The Sheldon Swope Art Museum will be closed until March 31 in response to the concern about the coronavirus pandemic. The closing is effective immediately.
“Our Board of Managers met today and decided that this temporary closing to the public is the prudent decision,” said Fred J. Nation, executive director. “All programs, classes and tours are suspended, as well as admission to the museum,” Nation said. In addition, the Marilyn Pendergast Spring dinner on May 3 will be postponed.
The decision on reopening March 31 will be reviewed at a later date.
“Our employees will continue to be paid until the museum reopens. Some will work from home and some will work at the museum when the situation is warranted though that will be minimized during this period,” Nation said.
The Terre Haute Children’s Museum is closed to the public through March 31.
“The Executive Committee met this afternoon and unanimously voted to temporarily close the museum to the public in the coming weeks, Susan Turner, executive director, said.
"While we have no presumptive or confirmed cases of coronavirus at the museum, this decision was made in the best interest of the public’s health.”
