The Swope Art Museum and the Haute House Flats are co-hosting Art in the Alley at the Flats, a fundraising event benefiting the Swope.
The event from 4 to 7 p.m. at 119 S. Seventh St. will feature a silent auction, raffle, a tour of new residences at the Flats, along with complimentary wine tasting from Sycamore Winery and more.
”Swope is excited for the Art in the Alley at the Flats because we have been unable to host our spring dinner fundraiser for the past two years.
“We are thrilled that the Haute House Flats have given us this opportunity to host in the alley,” said John Gedrick, director for development for the Swope.
Seventh Street, closed from Ohio to Walnut, will be occupied with live jazz music performed by the John Spicknall Trio.
Federal Coffee will be serving from a coffee bar and J Ford’s Black Angus will providing food. Artists will be showcasing and selling their art.
Tickets are $79 and can be purchased at swope.org.
Silent auction prizes include July 4 fireworks on top of Haute Maison, dinner at Griener Motors for six, a flyover from the airport for two, and a dinner at the West Terre Haute Gazebo.
Raffle offerings include pottery and ceramics from Kara Lobell, pendant, earrings and other jewelry made from repurposed glass by Christy Brinkman-Robertson, as well as four watercolors by Russ Tanner.
”Terre Haute seems to be opening up. Swope and Haute House Flats are excited to welcome the community after almost 15 months of lockdown,” said Gedrick.
“We are hoping to give an opportunity for people to gather outside and see what fun and exciting things are happening here,” he said.
