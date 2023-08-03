The Swope Art Museum will host a reception for winners of the first William T. Turman Plein Air competition from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday with a presentation at 6. Winning entries are on display in the Education Gallery on the second floor of the Swope. Amy MacLennan, curator, will have remarks about the winning entries of the three-day completion in June. The balance of the entries are on display at Arts Illiana which has scheduled a program from 7 to 8 p.m.
The Swope also is participating in First Friday Dog Days on Wabash Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets on Friday evening. There will be a Swope tent offering art for dogs as well as family art projects and a community art project.
