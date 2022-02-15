The Swope Art Museum will host two programs to highlight Black History Month.
A Sarah Scott Middle School teacher, Emmit Tyler II, will speak at noon Friday in the Mary Fendrich Hulman Gallery. His presentation, “50 Shades of Black: Racism Undercover,” centers around politics, racial issues and his Christian faith. The talk is sponsored by the Alliance of the Swope and is open to the public.
During February and March, the Swope is featuring works by drék davis, noted southern artist, in conjunction with Black History Month. The exhibit explores the themes of flight and freedom in the African Diaspora and is titled “Views from the Crossroads.”
The exhibition includes 34 works in media including mixed media on fabric, roofing felt, wood and canvas and several acrylic on canvas works. According to davis, the exhibition reflects folktales related to the narratives of the African Diaspora of the trans-Atlantic slave trade.
The Swope Art Museum is located at 25 S. 7th St. in downtown Terre Haute and is open Tuesday through Sunday, 12-5 pm. Admission is free. It will continue through April.
