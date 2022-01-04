Chris Switzer will serve as the president of the Vigo County Board of Commissioners for 2022.
Commissioner Mike Morris will serve as vice president after the board voted Tuesday to reorganize for the year.
Switzer said the board’s top priority for the new year “is to see the completion of a new county jail and get the jail operational and the transition of what we are going to do with the old (jail),” Switzer said.
“We have two (companies) that will give us a proposal to investigate the old jail to see what the plumbing is like, the exterior and the roofing,” Switzer said. “We will then decide from there if it is structurally safe to reuse or just best to tear it down and building something new there or do nothing at all and just keep it for storage or something like that.”
Commissioners, along with the Vigo County Council, are still reviewing what can be done with $20.76 million the county is receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act. Additionally, the county in mid December was part of a six-county region in the Wabash River Development Authority to be awarded $20 million.
That award was part of the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI), which is a $500 million grant program run by the state and funded by federal COVID-19 funds.
“I am looking forward to meeting with the Wabash River Development Authority and learning how we can use that money,” Switzer said. “We next need to figure out how we can use it and go from there.”
In another organizational move, the board unanimously voted to cut their meeting times in half this year. Instead of meeting every Tuesday, the board now will stage a public meeting with their attorney on the first and third Tuesday of each month.
However, the board will meet again this week on Thursday to make board appointments for 2022, and the board could announce special meetings as need to vote on county issues, Switzer said.
Morris told commissioner he would like to organize a meeting of county department heads to meet with RJL Solutions to determine if departments would be eligible for any state or federal grant funds. RJL is an advocacy, strategic communications, community development and grant writing firm based in Terre Haute.
