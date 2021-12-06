Switzer new district VP for Indiana Association of County Commissioners

Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer will serve as the 2022 vice president of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners for the west central district.

Switzer was elected during an annual conference this month.

As a district vice president, Switzer will represent elected county commissioners in Boone, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Hendricks, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo, and Warren counties.

Montgomery County Commissioner John Frey was elected as district president.

The Indiana Association of County Commissioners is a nonprofit organization established to provide education, leadership support, and advocacy services for Indiana county commissioners.

 

