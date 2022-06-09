First Congregational Church’s 34th annual Strawberry Festival was back at full strength Thursday, after shuttering in 2020 and offering drive-through only last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It expected 8,000 attendees feasting on 7,000 pounds of strawberries, 690 gallons of ice cream and 10,000 biscuits to make strawberry shortcakes known as “The Works.”
Organizer Libby Wyrick, who has served as the church’s steering committee chair since 2013, said the fest fed 2,000 its inaugural year but has grown immeasurably, once reaching 9,000 hungry fans.
“When they were small volume, they tried making their own biscuits and used Indiana strawberries,” she said. “Once we grew to the 6,000, 7,000 servings, we had to recruit B&B Foods to help us supply those needs.”
Wyrick said a women’s group called the Mayflower Guild started the tradition after hearing that a church on the Circle in Indianapolis had success with it. They journeyed to the Circle City to observe, “learned how to do it and just did an amazing job here in Terre Haute.” Earnings initially supported the Sunday School program, but exploded to the point where church-wide projects benefit.
A new event offered this year were tours of the church sanctuary, focusing on its vivid and ornate stained-glass windows. “We really want the community to be able to see how beautiful this church is inside,” Wyrick said.
The tours were led by First Congregational Co-Pastor Jim Elliott, who said the church was built in 1902, and the windows — brought in from Chicago — were installed at that time. “The dominant windows are based on paintings that were popular in the late 1800s,” he reported. “All of them are unique in various ways.”
A smaller window was donated by William and Geraldine Rea. “They gave it in memory of their daughters who had died, and the images in the window we’re pretty sure are of the daughters,” Elliott said. The daughters are portrayed as cherubs.
The main event, however, was gobbling strawberry shortcake. Wyrick couldn’t vouch for its tastiness: “Put me on the spot — I am not a strawberry person,” she admitted. “Most people absolutely enjoy it. I enjoy watching people enjoy it.”
Among those enjoying the treats were Darian Ripplemeier, who has attended for the past seven years, and her daughter Brielle, 3.
“Brielle’s a big fan,” Ripplemeier said. “We dug into it pretty quickly, as soon as we could find a seat.”
Ripplemeier confessed to being a big strawberry aficionado: “We go pick them locally every year.”
Also indulging were Mohammed Alhassan and Allison Dellion, there for their fourth time.
“They satisfied my sweet tooth, I can tell you that,” Alhassan said with a smile.
“It’s a giant cake, you’re not going to be hungry after that,” Dellion added. “This was lunch today.”
They, too, admitted they can’t get enough strawberry goodness.
“I always go to Rockville — there’s a big Amish community, and that’s where I buy my strawberries,” Alhassan said. “That’s how much I love strawberries — I’m willing to drive hours just to have some strawberries.”
