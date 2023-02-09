Southwest Sullivan School Corp. has been awarded $307,210 as part of a state Comprehensive School Counseling Grant.
In addition, Southwest Parke Community School Corp. will receive $65,430 through the grant program.
In conjunction with School Counseling Week, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) on Thursday announced recipients of $5 million in funding, which will support 26 school districts, charter schools and community partners to further develop and expand school counseling services and resources that improve student achievement, well-being and college and career readiness.
Successful applications specified how grant funding would improve counselor-to-student ratios as well as establish or further strengthen partnerships with community organizations and employers.
To further support student achievement, well-being and college and career readiness, IDOE identified three key goals when establishing the Comprehensive School Counseling Grant:
• Expand the number of Indiana schools providing a comprehensive school counseling program;
• Define the role of a school counselor in improving student outcomes as it pertains to the five student characteristics of Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed;
• Create a network of progress monitoring to assess effectiveness and identify areas in need of additional local support and guidance.
Funding for the Comprehensive School Counseling Grant is allocated as part of the state’s federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief plan.
Through this grant, more than 117,000 students across 17 Indiana counties will be supported.
