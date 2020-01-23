SW Sullivan schools hire chief, will form police department

The Southwest School Corp. in Sullivan County has appointed Jim Dotson as chief of police for its newly created police department, which intended to replace the current contracted school protection services.
Dotson is a certified school resource officer and advanced school resource officer through the National Association of School Resource Officers. He recently retired from the Indiana State Police after 25 years of service.
School Supt. Chris Stitzle said the timing was right to transition to a police department, as Dotson was retiring from ISP and he has a passion for the SRO program and school safety initiatives.
“I am excited about this opportunity for the SWSC. Chief Dotson brings years of experience, expertise and dedication to this role,” Stitzle said.
In considering the program for SWSC, Stitzle said he reviewed the police department already in place at Linton-Stockton School Corp. SWSC has schools in Sullivan and Carlisle.
The goal of the SWSC Police Department is to provide increased safety and security measures for students and staff, according to a news release. During upcoming months, Dotson and SWSC administrators will establish a fully functioning police department that will offer consistent, daily coverage at each building and a point of contact for security across the district.
“This is a positive move for the safety and security of the students and staff at all SWSC Schools,” Dotson said in the news release. “It is our goal to add additional police officers. We will take the necessary time to carefully select the best people who are well qualified to be school resource officers.”
The role of the school resource officer is based on the National Association of School Resource Officers Triad concept. It divides the school resource officer responsibilities into three areas — teacher, informal counselor and law enforcement officer — and trains law enforcement to educate, counsel and protect school communities.
While Dotson works to develop the new department, SWSC will continue to use LawMan Security and Consulting to provide full-time officers.
The SWSC Police Department is made possible in part through a grant funded by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
Stitzle said the grant amount is $91,143. Adding a matching amount makes $182,286 available for the program. Those funds cover salaries as well as equipment and uniforms.
The chief's salary was set at $48,000 for 220 days of eight hours per day.
Stitzle said the cost of the new department will be no more than the contract with LawMan Security.
The grant from Homeland Security is also available in the 2020-21 school year, he said.
If the grant is no longer available, Stitzle said, options would be re-evaluated. The school district is committing $91,182 from its operating fund for the program.
