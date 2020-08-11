Three positive COVID-19 cases at Riverton Parke Jr./Sr. High School, with other staff quarantined, prompted Southwest Parke Community Schools to dismiss in-person learning districtwide Tuesday and instead use e-learning until Aug. 24.
The first day of school was Monday, and school was dismissed at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Teachers returned to school last Thursday.
Responding to COVID-19 “is a significant challenge to us as educators ... There was nothing in my administrative preparation that even mentioned a global pandemic,” Superintendent Phil Harrison said in an interview.
“We love our students and we want them to be safe and healthy, and we know the best education comes from having them in the classroom,” he said. “But we also know we have this community health issue with COVID, and trying to balance all of this is really new and different for everybody.”
The district confirmed on Tuesday that two Riverton Parke staff and one student tested positive for COVID-19. That, in turn, lead to the district placing 11 other Riverton Parke staff on quarantine.
“This is largely a staffing issue now, when you have a large percentage of high school staff who are told you can’t be in school for the next 14 days,” Harrison said.
To complicate matters, some of those staff have children in the district’s other schools, “so it goes out to every school,” he said. While it doesn’t appear the elementary schools are directly impacted, it also depends on whether any of the staff develop symptoms over the next 10 days, he said.
“We are a small corporation, so when you look at potential effects,” every school is impacted, he said. The district has two elementary schools, Montezuma and Rosedale.
At this time, “I have no reason to believe the elementary schools are compromised in any way,” Harrison said.
Harrison attributed the positive cases to community spread and not any specific event.
Once notified of positive test results, the district posted information on its Facebook site and moved to dismiss schools and use elearning. Riverton Parke houses grades 7-12.
On its Facebook page, the district provided a timeline:
• On Thursday, all staff members reported to work at Southwest Parke; masks were required and social distancing was encouraged.
• On Sunday, two staff members at Riverton Parke presented with symptoms [fever, chills, aches, etc.] and sought testing for COVID-19; the same day, they notified the corporation and were placed on quarantine.
• Also Sunday, a Riverton Parke student developed symptoms. The parent notified the school corporation and indicated testing would occur on Monday. The student and the student’s family were placed on quarantine.
• On Tuesday morning, the school was notified of positive test results involving the three individuals under quarantine. The district contacted the local health department, which identified other individuals in the high school who should be quarantined due to potential close contact. Those individuals were immediately notified and quarantined.
• In each of these cases where individuals tested positive, symptoms presented on Sunday, and those involved contacted the school immediately.
The move to e-learning until Aug. 24, allows additional time for contact tracing and notification. It also allows time for deep cleaning of all facilities and buses to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, according to the district Facebook site. “We appreciate the staff of the Parke County Health Department and their assistance in this matter.”
The district is working with its local health department and neighboring health departments on contact tracing. “During this schedule change, I encourage you to keep practicing social distancing, keep washing your hands, and keep wearing masks in order to reduce possible spread of the virus,” Harrison stated on Facebook.
The district is taking some criticism for its school re-entry plans, while others are saying, “This is life as we know it now,” he said.
The district “will continue to try and do the best we can and work with the health department, families and staff and try to make this thing work, whatever that looks like,” Harrison said. It’s likely to change, based on new information.
The pandemic won’t end in two weeks, “but maybe we can come up with a better plan,” he said. “I hope everyone continues to support us in our work.”
The district also has a virtual academy option created for this academic year, with about 90 students participating. About 900 students have opted for face-to-face instruction.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com
