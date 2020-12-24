SVCS donates iPad stations for patients

A donation of iPad stations from South Vermillion Community School Corp. will make it easier for some of the community's hospital patients and nursing home residents to visit with families virtually during the pandemic.

The school district, with assistance from some of its employees and board members, donated five iPad stations each to Union Hospital-Clinton, Clinton Gardens and Vermillion Convalescent Center, said Melanie Beaver, the district's director of curriculum, instruction and assessment.

"We were inspired by a tweet that showed hospitals using iPads on stands for patients to video conference with family during this pandemic," she said. "So we put our heads and hearts together and came up with 15 iPad stations we could donate to the three facilities."

The iPad stations will help the facilities support their patients and residents in communicating with their family members remotely, Beaver said.

School district staff delivered the iPad stations on Tuesday; the stations included the iPad, the case, charger, floor stand, and tabletop stand.

"We're so thankful for the work our local healthcare facilities are doing to keep our community members healthy during this pandemic. We know their work is very difficult, and we wanted to express our gratitude with this small donation," Beaver said.

The iPads were donated from the SVCS "device refresh" program, and the stands were donated by a handful of South Vermillion employees and board members. The iPad stations can help families stay in touch through video conferencing, since COVID-19 mitigation policies limit and/or prevent in-person visits.

The "device refresh" program is the district's process of periodically replacing devices used by students and staff. "We recycle them or surplus them for buyback or donation," she said. The donation was no expense to SVCS.

Stephanie Laws, administrator of Union Hospital Clinton, said the donation "will make an incredible impact on our patients."

Hospital staff recognize that family, friends, and loved ones play a critical role in patients’ overall health, well-being, and recovery. Visitor restrictions due to COVID-19 have made it difficult for those interactions to continue, Laws said.

With the donation, Union Hospital-Clinton now has the technology "to assist patients to connect virtually and facilitate the emotional support and togetherness they need, especially now, during the holiday season," Laws said.

A Clinton Gardens social media posting thanked the district for the donation. "This donation will benefit our residents by assisting in telehealth appointments, connecting families and loved ones together even more so, and allowing interactive activities for our residents to enjoy."

