SV building '21st Century skills'

South Vermillion School Corp. is working on a major initiative aimed at incorporating science, technology, engineering and math into the curriculum to help prepare students for the jobs of today — and tomorrow.
The district has been awarded a $50,000 STEM acceleration grant from the state Department of Education to “jump-start our K-12 STEM program,” said Dave Chapman, superintendent. “We’re still focusing on traditional curriculum but we will integrate 21st Century skills.”
The district has received other grants as well to plan and implement the changes.
Many of today’s top jobs “are all somehow related to technology,” Chapman said. The district wants to reach students early to ensure they are prepared for that high tech world; some of the jobs of the future may not even exist yet.
”We’re going through a change of mindset,” Chapman said.
South Vermillion will partner with Project Lead The Way to develop the K-12 effort, which will formally begin next year. “There are a lot of pieces to this and we are in the research and development phase, but we are very excited about the future,” he said.
Project Lead the Way [PLTW] is a nonprofit that provides STEM education, curriculum and training to schools nationwide at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
The benefits of PLTW include the level of teacher training and “the likelihood students will choose STEM-related careers after high school,” said Melanie Beaver, South Vermillion’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment.
All schools must offer IDOE-vetted STEM programming in K-12 by 2024.
At the elementary level, South Vermillion plans to create innovation labs in which students do age-appropriate computer science activities weekly.
Middle school already offers 12 weeks of instruction at each grade level in computer science and coding skills; the class is called Going Above Instructional Needs or GAIN, and students learn about digital citizenship, ethics, programming and app creation. The goal is to build upon that program “while also providing opportunities to explore the biomedical field in the science classes,” Chapman said.
In high school, there will be a computer science pathway that includes a cybersecurity course and lab, Chapman said. District representatives met with Indiana State University’s cybersecurity program earlier this week and discussed a partnership. The district also eventually hopes to offer engineering and biomedical course electives.
The district put iPads in the hands of students as part of a 1:1 initiative starting in 2012-13, and now, it is looking at where it needs to make changes.
The Indiana General Assembly appropriated funding in fiscal year 2020 to improve elementary and secondary student achievement and participation in STEM subjects. It will allow schools to expand STEM career exposure for students throughout K-12.
STEM acceleration grants “will help schools integrate STEM into their daily activities,” Adam Baker, IDOE spokesman, said late last year when the grants were announced. “So whether it’s classroom activities or extracurricular or training staff, it’s basically to scale up STEM and help make it a priority in any possible area of academics and curriculum.”
Dave Basan, who teaches manufacturing, construction and transportation at South Vermillion High School, said the changes and partnership with Project Lead the Way will be helpful not only to students college-bound, but also those who want to directly enter the workforce after high school.
”I think this kind of training allows them to move into the workforce more quickly,” Basan said. “They are a leg up.”
Tina Wanninger, who teaches graphic design at the high school [part of Wabash River Career and Technical Education], said of the changes, “I think kids will be able to problem solve more and think outside the box” and they’ll be well-versed in STEM as they go to college or to work.
As the district works to strengthen its STEM focus, it also is working to stay ahead of new state requirements related to computer science and employability skills, Beaver said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com
