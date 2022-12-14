Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has been named one of America’s top “Green” colleges for its commitment to the environment through sustainability campus policies, programs, and practices.
The Princeton Review cites Rose-Hulman in the 2023 edition of the Guide to Green Colleges, a listing culminated after collecting data from the company’s surveys of administrators and students attending the colleges. More than 25 data points were analyzed in the selection of schools for the guide, according to a news release from Rose-Hulman.
“We have had an institute-wide commitment to sustainability for several years and this Green Colleges listing is recognition of those extraordinary efforts by our administration, faculty, staff, and students to have a healthy campus environment and leave the world a better place,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons.
The New Academic Building became Indiana’s first building to earn full WELL Certification from the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) for design and technology that enhances the health, wellness, and human experience.
Meanwhile, the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry became Indiana’s first higher education institution to adopt a Green Chemistry Commitment that’s incorporating green chemistry theory and practice into classes, continuously improving green chemistry accessibility, and educating students that will develop a sustainable future.
Also, courses in other engineering and science academic departments are introducing students to implement design concepts with sustainable materials and little or no impact to the environment.
On campus, members of the Engineers for a Sustainable World student organization maintain a community garden as part of their passion for environmentalism and drive to make the world, and campus, a more sustainable place.
And, for the last four years, Rose-Hulman has been recognized with the Tree Campus Higher Education designation by the Arbor Day Foundation for its continued commitment to effective urban forest management and engaging students, faculty and staff members in conservation goals.
