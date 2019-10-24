Suspended firefighter case gets continuance

A Terre Haute firefighter accused of molesting children was granted a continuance by the Terre Haute Fire Merit Commission on Thursday, resetting the hearing for next week.
Rodger Plunkett, 46, of Paris, Illinois, and formerly of Terre Haute, bonded out of Vigo County Jail just hours before attending the scheduled executive session of the merit commission.
At the meeting, Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher said Plunkett asked for, and was granted, a continuance to "mount his defense."
A second executive session of the commission has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at City Hall.
Per Indiana's Open Door Law, executive sessions of boards, commissions and councils are not open to the public or media when discussing, among other things, the employment of a public employee, such as Plunkett.
And while the merit commission can reach a consensus on what they'd like seen done in an executive session, it cannot take final action and must call a separate public meeting to execute its plan.
Plunkett was suspended from Terre Haute Fire Department following his arrest Sept. 4. He faces five charges of child molestation and has a Feb. 24 trial date.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Plunkett performed sex acts with two minor children when they were age 7 and younger. Those children are now adults. The victims did not report the abuse until recently, authorities say.
Fisher, who has recommended the merit commission fire Plunkett, said he is ready for the issue to be resolved.
"I'll be candid with you, I don't sleep very well, my stomach turns, it's sickening," Fisher said. "Discipline is one of the hardest things a chief or boss has to go through. I absolutely hate it, but it's part of the process.
"We'll get through it. The department will get through it and continue doing the job we're hired, we're paid to do. The great firefighter and EMS personnel of the Terre Haute Fire Department are a level above and do a fantastic job everyday. We can't just let this shadow follow us and we will continue going out there and doing our job to the best of our ability."
