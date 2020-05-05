A Terre Haute man has been arrested in connection with use of a laser pointer that hindered police seeking a suspect on April 21.
Chad Dycus, 47, was arrested Monday on multiple criminal charges stemming from drug-related items found in his home when police served a search warrant April 30.
According to Indiana State Police, Dycus had reportedly used a green laser to cause fear by recklessly pointing it at citizens and police during investigations.
On April 21, an ISP aviation unit was assisting police in a search for a suspect who had fled in the area of Deming Park. While the helicopter crew was trying to find the suspect, pilot Sgt. Eric Streeval and tactical flight officer Master Trooper Rob MeKeenman said they were repeatedly hit with a green laser, hindering the search.
Using technology in the aircraft, they located the location of the laser being used as the residence of Dycus.
Troopers attempted to serve a search warrant at the Dycus residence on April 30, but he fled on foot and could not be found. Troopers said they searched the home at that time and found a green laser pointer and drug-related items.
Dycus faces felony charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement, theft, criminal recklessness, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. He also was wanted in Vermillion County on a felony counterfeiting charge.
On Monday, Kimberly Altvater, 31, of Terre Haute, was arrested with Dycus when she was found at the house. She faces charges of assisting a criminal and resisting law enforcement, both Class A misdemeanors.
