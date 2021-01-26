Suspect sought in12 Points Dollar Store robbery

A photo of the suspect in a Monday theft at the Twelve Points Dollar General shows matching colors of shirt and shoes that police say may be a tip to the person's identity. 

Police continue to investigate a Monday morning robbery in Twelve Points and seek the public's help in locating a suspect.

The incident occurred about 10:25 a.m. at the Dollar General on Lafayette Avenue.

The suspect attempted to take items from the store without paying for them. When confronted by a store employee, the man pulled a long knife from his sock and held it in a threatening manner toward the employee. The suspect fled from the building and ran to the southwest.

Detective Brad Rumsey said the person may tend to wear matching clothing on a regular basis. Rumsey pointed out the suspect's distinctive shirt and shoes shown in a surveillance image of the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call Rumsey at 812-244-2667.

