Suspect shot by police out of hospital, in jail

The suspect in Friday's police-involved shooting in Terre Haute has been arrested.
Jeremy R. Ross, 37, of Terre Haute, was released from Terre Haute Regional Hospital early this afternoon and was taken into custody by the Indiana State Police.
Ross was taken to the Vigo County Jail and is held on a $100,000, no 10 percent allowed. He was booked on a charge of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony.
Once the State Police investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office for review.
Ross — who has previously been convicted of being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm — reportedly had a gun in his possession and pointed it at police during a traffic stop about midnight Friday on U.S. 40 at the Circle K gas station near Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Ross was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a routine traffic violation. The driver was not involved in the struggle and has not been charged.
While Ross was struggling with a police officer who tried two disarm him, two other officers — identified by investigators as Sgt. Adam Loudermilk and Patrolman Daniel L. Johnson — fired at Ross when he did not release the firearm. Both Loudermilk and Johnson have been placed on administrative leave, which is customary in police-involved shootings.
Ross sustained at least one gunshot wound. He received medical assistance at the scene, police said, and was then taken to Regional Hospital.
Police are familiar with Ross, who has multiple criminal arrests in Vigo County as far back as 2000, when he was charged with three burglaries as Class B felonies.
In 2001, Ross failed to appear on those charges and disappeared for five years. He was arrested in 2006, and the case was resolved in 2007 when he was sentenced to probation.
But in 2010 Ross’ probation was revoked when he was charged with possession of a handgun.
In 2013, Ross was charged following a standoff with police as a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm. At that time he had fugitive warrants in both Minnesota and Tennessee. A habitual offender enhancement was filed, and he received an eight-year sentence, with nine months suspended after he requested and received a sentence modification for good conduct.
He was released from the Indiana Department of Correction in December 2018.
In May 2019, Ross was arrested on a warrant after fleeing police during an April traffic stop in Terre Haute. He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving causing property damage. A Level 4 felony has a potential prison sentence of 12 years.
When Ross later appeared in Vigo Superior Court 3, his bond was set at $5,000 with 10 percent allowed. On July 15, Ross posted $500 and was released from jail.
Lisa Trigg
