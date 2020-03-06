Suspect shot by police during struggle for firearm

Officer training and proper response to a dangerous situation is being credited for the outcome of a police-involved shooting early Friday on the city’s east side.
Suspect Jeremy R. Ross, 37, remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after being shot by Terre Haute police while Ross struggled with a police officer for control of a firearm.
Ross — who had previously been convicted of being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm — reportedly had the gun in his possession and pointed it at police during a traffic stop on U.S. 40 at the Circle K gas station next to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Ross was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a routine traffic violation. The driver was not involved in the struggle and had not been named or criminally charged as of Friday afternoon.
Vigo County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts said the situation could have been deadly for the officer who struggled to disarm Ross. That officer has not been named.
“Had he not had good training that worked, and kept him safe, it could have been a horrific outcome,” Roberts said.
Two other officers — identified by investigators as Sgt. Adam Loudermilk and Patrolman Daniel L. Johnson — fired at Ross when he did not release the firearm. Both Loudermilk and Johnson have been placed on administrative leave, which is customary in police-involved shootings.
Ross sustained at least one gunshot wound. He received medical assistance at the scene, police said. He was then taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for treatment.
An officer close to the gunfire suffered temporary hearing loss. That officer received medical treatment and was released from the hospital.
More than a dozen police officers responded about midnight to the gunshot wound reported at the traffic stop, according to dispatch records.
Indiana State Police at Putnamville are now investigating the shooting at the request of Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen.
Police are familiar with Ross, who has multiple criminal arrests in Vigo County as far back as 2000, when he was charged with three burglaries as Class B felonies.
In 2001, Ross failed to appear on those charges and disappeared for five years. He was arrested in 2006 and the case was resolved in 2007. He was sentenced to probation. But in 2010 Ross’ probation was revoked when he was charged with possession of a handgun.
In 2013, Ross was charged following a standoff with police as a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm. At that time he had fugitive warrants in both Minnesota and Tennessee. A habitual offender enhancement was filed and he received an eight-year sentence, with nine months suspended after he requested and received a sentence modification for good conduct.
He was released from the Indiana Department of Correction in December 2018.
In May 2019, Ross was arrested on a warrant after fleeing police during an April traffic stop in Terre Haute. He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving causing property damage. A Level 4 felony has a potential prison sentence of 12 years.
When Ross later appeared in Vigo Superior Court 3, his bond was set at $5,000 with 10 percent allowed. On July 15, Ross posted $500 and was released from jail. Roberts said the prosecutor’s office objected to the low bond at the time.
“Our office policy is simple,” Roberts said of prosecuting felons with firearm charges. “Serious violent felons don’t need firearms, and if you’re found with one and we can prove the case, we expect you to go to prison. Why would we let you out?”
The prosecutor’s office announced a strong stance on firearms violations in 2018 after noticing an increase in gun crimes in recent years.
The policy was enacted about the time THPD Officer Rob Pitts was killed in May 2018 when a police task force was attempting to arrest a homicide suspect.
Roberts said the stronger stance on gun crimes is necessary.
“Our gun cases are going up,” he said. “I’m not going out and handing people guns so we can file charges against them. That’s the crimes that our officers are finding.”
The majority of people who have guns are lawful owners, he said.
“But the people who are breaking the law — we have got to hammer those cases. And that’s what we are trying to do,” Roberts said.
He declined to speculate on the charges to be filed against Ross as the investigation by Indiana State Police is ongoing.
Once Ross is medically cleared and released from hospital care, he will be taken into police custody, Roberts said.
