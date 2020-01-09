A Terre Haute man who reportedly ran over another man on Christmas morning made his first appearance in court Thursday.
Paul Aubin, 52, heard nine criminal charges — including attempted murder — read by Judge Michael Lewis in Vigo Superior Court 6 in connection with the incident in Wyndham subdivision on Terre Haute’s east side.
Aubin, 52, has been charged with felony counts of aggravated battery, auto theft, theft and counterfeiting, as well as misdemeanor theft.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Vigo Superior Court 6, Aubin was the driver of a stolen Ford Mustang that ran over a man in Blackfriars Court about 9:30 a.m. Dec. 25. The man had tried to stop the Mustang after reportedly witnessing occupants of the car acting suspiciously in the neighborhood.
In reading the charges, Judge Michael Lewis said Aubin reportedly accelerated and tried to run over the man, who sustained a broken ankle, concussion and head injuries when struck by the car.
The man fired a handgun at the car, striking Aubin, who was hospitalized until he was booked into the Vigo County Jail on Wednesday.
Police investigating the incident learned the Mustang had been reported stolen. They also found mail belonging to several people in the auto, as well as two fake $100 bills.
Aubin is to return to court Monday for a hearing with his defense attorney.
