Suspect dead in police shooting incident

Indiana State Police are investigating after a tense exchange of gunfire between law enforcement and an armed subject Saturday morning in western Vigo County resulted in the death of the subject.

ISP Sgt. Matt Ames said an autopsy for the deceased is being scheduled with the Vigo County Coroner's Office at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

Police said no major injuries were reported by responding officers other than one Vigo County Sheriff's Dept. deputy spraining an ankle as a result of the incident.

In what started as a request for a wellbeing check, police responded 7:20 a.m. to reports of a suspicious person in a remote field along South Crews Place in far western Vigo County.

Deputies from Vigo County Sheriff’s Department attempted to locate the subject but discovered instead a vehicle near a woodline that had the rear window broken out.

Police said they attempted to make contact via a PA system, asking for the subject to come out of the wooded area. Police said it was then the subject began to shoot at the deputies.

Police said the subject retreated into the woods, taking periodic shots at law enforcement.

Law enforcement officers from various agencies arrived to assist and set up a perimeter just to the north of the deputies taking cover.

Police said the subject continued to fire randomly at the officers and was believed to be advancing north through the wooded area. And while officers were initially unable to find the subject, responding officers eventually maneuvered north along a field access road and into the woods.

Police located the subject and ordered the weapon to be put down and to show hands.

Police said the subject then pointed the weapon toward officers and exchanged fire with police.

The Terre Haute Police Department Special Response Team later arrived with an armored vehicle and moved in to secure the subject.

Police then discovered the subject was dead.

Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, West Terre Haute Police Department, and Terre Haute Police Department all responded to the call.

Ames said the response and on-the-fly coordination between agencies is a testament to the professionalism of area law enforcement and a credit to their commitment to regular training.

The investigation is being conducted by Indiana State Police detectives Don Curtis, Gary Winters, and Mike Featherling, with the assistance of Lieutenant Jeff Hearon, First Sergeant Jason Fajt, Sergeant Sam Stearley, CSI Sergeant Brandon Mullen, Sergeant Michael Organ and CSI Jim Cody of the Putnamville State Police Post.

Upon completion of their investigation Indiana State Police detectives will submit a full report of the incident to the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office for review.